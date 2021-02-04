Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 88,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 256,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,971. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.