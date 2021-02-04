Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $834,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $14,087,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.93. 230,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,971. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

