Phore (PHR) Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $7,396.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phore has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000262 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017909 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 151.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,188,886 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

