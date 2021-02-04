PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:PFN opened at $10.14 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,374,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.