Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Shares Up 6.1%

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) shares shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.72. 1,455,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,082,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PING. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.14, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $30,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,205,150 shares of company stock worth $138,485,385. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at $7,297,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 105,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.