Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 801,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 918,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Pintec Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

