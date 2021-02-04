Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinterest to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $77.98.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,283,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,621 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

