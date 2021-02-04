Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $138.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a leading upstream energy firm with a massive footprint in Permian Basin — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Notably, it has acquired Parsley Energy through a $4.5 billion all-stock accord, which boosted its Permian presence. In the oil-rich basin, the combined company is estimated to have 930,000 net acres with a daily production capacity of 558 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Also, its proved reserves grew by 65% following the deal, which will be converted into its incremental cash flows. Moreover, the company is targeting a total annual return to shareholders to be 10% or more. Additionally, the firm has a strong balance sheet, with low debt. This will boost its financial flexibility. Consequently, Pioneer Natural is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $126.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 124.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $147.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 291,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after buying an additional 50,477 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.