Piper Sandler Comments on Align Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.07.

Align Technology stock opened at $546.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $579.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.25.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total value of $4,867,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,171,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,478 shares of company stock worth $6,534,778. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 87.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 51.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 134,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,878,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

