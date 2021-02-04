Piper Sandler Comments on Northeast Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Northeast Bank in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $243.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 569.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northeast Bank by 891.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

