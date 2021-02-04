Piper Sandler Comments on Surgalign Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Surgalign in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Surgalign’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

SRGA stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $188.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21.

In other Surgalign news, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 808,204 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Stolper bought 16,667 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,214.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

