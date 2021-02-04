Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $279.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 457.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,413 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $31,071.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,959.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 3,757 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,610.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 411,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,518.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,927 shares of company stock worth $191,007. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

