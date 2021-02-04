Piper Sandler Increases Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $280.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.08.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.77. 99,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.44.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.48. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,444,000 after purchasing an additional 618,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,870,107,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after acquiring an additional 382,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,296,000 after acquiring an additional 294,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,495,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $788,016,000 after acquiring an additional 176,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

