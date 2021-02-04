Piper Sandler Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $156.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $156.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.50.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.78. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

