Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Provident Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PROV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $115.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 28.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 40,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.