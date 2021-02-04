Piper Sandler Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $250.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Biogen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.87.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $263.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after acquiring an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Biogen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,728,000 after acquiring an additional 160,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.