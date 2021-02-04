Piper Sandler Weighs in on Altabancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Altabancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altabancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,317,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Altabancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $973,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,228 shares of company stock worth $61,200 and sold 14,000 shares worth $397,275. Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

