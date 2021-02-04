PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Reaches $0.0582 on Top Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $1.50 million and $18,727.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000091 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

