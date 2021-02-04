PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PJT Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PJT. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE PJT opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $81.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $66.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 145.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

