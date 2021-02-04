Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.21. 31,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,294. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,048.44, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 505,703 shares of company stock valued at $38,517,224. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

