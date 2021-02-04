Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC) Shares Gap Down to $14.60

Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $14.00. Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 7,791 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £35.40 million and a PE ratio of -6.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) Company Profile (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, potatoes, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

