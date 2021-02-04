Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLYA. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

PLYA opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $546,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,548. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $1,971,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $914,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.