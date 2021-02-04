Playkey (PKT) Market Capitalization Achieves $176,025.49

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Playkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $176,025.49 and approximately $64,133.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00066262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.01263003 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00053059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,074.59 or 0.05582859 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

PKT is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.