PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,900 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 494,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura upgraded PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PLDT by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in PLDT by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in PLDT by 594.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 107,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLDT stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $29.00. 966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. PLDT has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $897.20 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 14.72%. Research analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

