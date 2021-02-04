Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,447.24

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,447.24 and traded as low as $1,411.50. Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) shares last traded at $1,432.00, with a volume of 414,995 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,401.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,447.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

