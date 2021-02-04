Pmeer (PMEER) Market Cap Hits $1.96 Million

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Pmeer has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pmeer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00054395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00148484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00091927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00063957 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00242890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Pmeer Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net.

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.