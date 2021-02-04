PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Down 5.3%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. 11,469,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 15,108,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

The company has a market cap of $70.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in PolarityTE during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PolarityTE during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in PolarityTE by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 49,590 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

