PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,600 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 369,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $402.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

