Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

AUCOY opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.30. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

