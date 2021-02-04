Populous Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.53 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. Populous has a total market cap of $96.53 million and $5.24 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Populous has traded up 57.2% against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00004837 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.05 or 0.01144962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049228 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.94 or 0.04533744 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (PPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

