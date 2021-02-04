Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Up 26.9% in January

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 22.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 4.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 253,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

PTMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $88.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 47.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.