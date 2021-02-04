Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Power Integrations stock opened at $82.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.03. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,163,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,357.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,360 shares of company stock worth $3,436,892 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

