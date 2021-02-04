PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target Raised to $9.50

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PWFL. TheStreet raised shares of PowerFleet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $214.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 41.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 32.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

