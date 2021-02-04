PowerPool Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. PowerPool has a market cap of $19.14 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00008875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00054395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00154595 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00091730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00065761 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00242917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042304 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp.

