Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.71. 1,067,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,418,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 7,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $82,320.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,884,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,368,063.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,405 shares of company stock valued at $597,618 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

