Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Premier from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Premier from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.07.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. Premier’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Premier by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 925,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after buying an additional 65,165 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 237,395 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Premier by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Premier by 23.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

