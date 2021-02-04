Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.00

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.00 and last traded at $145.00, with a volume of 28 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.71.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 10.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

