Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,523. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.00. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $110.65.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

