Profile Utility Token Price Up 44% Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $170,854.80 and $179.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 44% against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,577.46 or 0.99850715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023994 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00036631 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

