Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Progyny stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,039. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 1,191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

