Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $1,006,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,928,377.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $1,004,640.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $909,300.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $891,870.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $779,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $745,500.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Peter Anevski sold 12,886 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $398,821.70.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Peter Anevski sold 97,503 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $2,904,614.37.

On Monday, November 9th, Peter Anevski sold 37,454 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,119,125.52.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 432.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. Progyny’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1,191.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

