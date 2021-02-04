ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Up 5.8%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.78. 873,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,134,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

A number of research firms have commented on PUMP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $886.02 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. On average, analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

