PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.29)-($0.27) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $59.7-$60.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.31 million.PROS also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.29–0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PRO. Northland Securities upped their price target on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PROS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of PRO stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.38. 281,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,792. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.92. PROS has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $74,370.24. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,159 shares of company stock worth $8,075,423. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.