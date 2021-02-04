ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.38

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 274592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,318,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,081,000 after purchasing an additional 852,513 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,500,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,811,000 after buying an additional 137,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,669,000 after purchasing an additional 230,609 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,858,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,845,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

