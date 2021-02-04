ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 148,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $79.71 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.