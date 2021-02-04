ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 47.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €11.30 ($13.29) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.92 ($16.38).

Shares of PSM opened at €15.30 ($18.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 12 month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12 month high of €15.11 ($17.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

