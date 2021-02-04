Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,791 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $78.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

