Prosperity Planning Inc. Invests $17.10 Million in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 331,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,099,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 14.5% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

