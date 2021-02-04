Prosperity Planning Inc. Invests $320,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $7,918,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $8,570,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $124.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,808. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $126.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

