Prosperity Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,581,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,258,000 after buying an additional 221,198 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,421,000 after buying an additional 400,008 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,025,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after purchasing an additional 157,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,981,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 57,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $67.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.